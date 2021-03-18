Galena man convicted for sexual abuse of a minor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Galena man was convicted this week for sexually abusing a minor nearly two years ago.

A Nenana jury returned a guilty verdict against Mark Huntington, 42, on Wednesday for the crime, which a release from the Department of Law states occurred in April 2019.

Huntington faces a presumptive sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 99 years, the release states.

Huntington also pleaded guilty for furnishing alcohol to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor before opening statements.

The release states Huntington is currently in Department of Corrections custody and is being held without bail.

A hearing to schedule his sentencing is set for April 8.

