Advertisement

Galena man convicted for sexual abuse of a minor

By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:51 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Galena man was convicted this week for sexually abusing a minor nearly two years ago.

A Nenana jury returned a guilty verdict against Mark Huntington, 42, on Wednesday for the crime, which a release from the Department of Law states occurred in April 2019.

Huntington faces a presumptive sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 99 years, the release states.

Huntington also pleaded guilty for furnishing alcohol to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor before opening statements.

The release states Huntington is currently in Department of Corrections custody and is being held without bail.

A hearing to schedule his sentencing is set for April 8.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot off the highway ramp of the Eklutna overpass. In the southbound lane, someone cracked...
‘It’s a tough little bridge’: DOT says Eklutna overpass won’t fall, still seeking driver who cracked it
KTUU
Public health officials explain why some people experience worse side effects after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Whitmore, 27, is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Anchorage man charged with possession, distribution of child porn arrested by FBI
Jason A. Karpinski, a former massage therapist who traveled to meet with clients, has been...
APD: Former traveling massage therapist arrested for sexual assault
Downtown Anchorage
Arctic intersection: Alaska, the US and China

Latest News

Anchorage mayoral candidate George Martinez says he wants to bring people together and move...
Candidate profile: George Martinez wants to bring the community together & move Anchorage forward
The sky is crystal clear above Southcentral Friday night.
Friday night weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Proposed arch for The Anchorage Mushing District
Sled dog artwork being auctioned off to raise money for the Anchorage Mushing District
Sen. Dan Sullivan talks about the meeting between Chinese officials and the Biden Administration
VIDEO: Sen. Dan Sullivan interview
Officials say the first COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic where you didn’t need an...
No appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinic closes early due to popular demand