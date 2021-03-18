Advertisement

Man arrested outside vice president’s official residence had rifle

A Texas man was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday.
A Texas man was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:36 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Police arrested a Texas man outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence, the U.S. Naval Observatory, in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Authorities said officers were responding to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin from Texas.

The U.S. Secret Service detained 31-year-old Paul Murray of San Antonio. Authorities said a rifle and ammunition were found in his vehicle.

He’s charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

The Secret Service said none of the agency’s protectees were at the residence at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot off the highway ramp of the Eklutna overpass. In the southbound lane, someone cracked...
‘It’s a tough little bridge’: DOT says Eklutna overpass won’t fall, still seeking driver who cracked it
KTUU
Public health officials explain why some people experience worse side effects after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Whitmore, 27, is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Anchorage man charged with possession, distribution of child porn arrested by FBI
Jason A. Karpinski, a former massage therapist who traveled to meet with clients, has been...
APD: Former traveling massage therapist arrested for sexual assault
Downtown Anchorage
Arctic intersection: Alaska, the US and China

Latest News

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain