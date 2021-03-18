Advertisement

Spring is struggling to blossom in Southcentral

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:42 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today marks day 53 in an ongoing saga of will we make or break the freezing mark. While no records have been set across Southcentral, the prolonged period of cold is what’s driving the subfreezing temperatures. Since late January, their have only been a handful of days where temperatures topped out at 30 or 31 degrees and that trend will continue into the middle of next week. We will all but shatter the 54 day streak that was last set in March of 2007.

This morning many locations woke up to temperatures several degrees warmer than the previous morning. This is largely due to the clouds making a return to Southcentral, which is bringing a light dusting of flurries. This is all that will be expected with this system, outside of the eastern Prince William Sound. It’s here where up to 2 inches of snow is possible as as the low continues to draw in more moisture.

Once the flurries come to an end, the sun will peak through the sky once more. This will help burn off any freezing fog we saw settle into the region and pave the way for a beautiful end to the week. Skies will really clear overnight into Friday and will set the stage for temperatures near zero, if not subzero in your typical locations.

Colder air will stay with us as spring officially begins Saturday. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the 20s and overnight lows will stay in the single digits and teens into the middle of next week. Quiet weather looks to be the dominant factor, outside of coastal regions seeing thickening clouds into the weekend.

While we deal with quiet weather, Southeast is gearing up for more snow. The departing low in Prince William Sound will dump up to 7 inches across parts of the Northern Panhandle and lead to some windy conditions. This activity will increase overnight into Friday, before somewhat quieter weather takes hold into the first part of Saturday morning.

Have a safe Thursday!

