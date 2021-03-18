The body of a 15-year-old girl was found on the tundra in Bethel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bethel Police Department says the body of a 15-year-old girl was found Monday night after she was reported missing earlier that day.

BPD says around 1 p.m. the family of the girl reported her missing. About five hours later the family was said to have found her body on the tundra west of BIA Road. Bethel Search and Rescue and police were dispatched to the scene where they recovered her body.

Police say the circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation, though it is suspected that cold exposure was the predominant factor.

Her remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for an official cause of death.

