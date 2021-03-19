Alaska House speaker says her coalition has 21 members

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska House Speaker Louise Stutes says her coalition has 21 members. That’s the bare minimum to hold a majority in the chamber.

Stutes says her organization is “21 strong” and that Rep. Geran Tarr is part of the coalition. Tarr on Thursday confirmed she had joined the coalition recently.

Tarr supported Stutes’ election as speaker last month but later declined to join the coalition, leaving it with 20 of the House’s 40 members.

The minority Republican caucus has 18 members. Rep. Sara Rasmussen, an Anchorage Republican, has declined to join a caucus.

Tarr says Stutes has worked to address concerns she’s raised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.