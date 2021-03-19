Alaskans roll up their sleeves for single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, Alaskans have more options than ever, including the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Thursday was the first large-scale vaccination event in Anchorage to offer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. It attracted slightly more than 1,000 people who signed up for appointments at the Alaska Airlines Center.

“I think the biggest reason is, it’s just one shot,” said Clinic Director Robin Cope. “It’s just one vaccine, they only have to come one time. And that’s a big deal. It’s hard to come back twice, you know, people work and have other commitments […] And then, of course, people are afraid of needles, and so one time is better than two.”

Many people with appointments said they waited specifically to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as opposed to Pfizer or Moderna.

In addition to being fully vaccinated much sooner, some said they felt the vaccine was safer because the delivery system is more like a “traditional” vaccine that uses an inactivated adenovirus to help the immune system recognize COVID-19.

Studies show the Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn’t as effective at preventing all kinds of COVID-19, Cope said, but is considered very effective at preventing hospitalizations and death. Several people at Thursday’s event said that was good enough for them.

“I think any vaccine is helpful for achieving herd immunity and protecting the whole community in general, so I think it is still very much worth getting,” she said.

Municipal officials say more large-scale clinics offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be scheduled in the future.

More information on appointments is available online.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.