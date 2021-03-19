Advertisement

Anchorage man charged with possession, distribution of child porn arrested by FBI

Michael Whitmore, 27, is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:46 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 27-year-old Anchorage man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography has been arrested.

Michael Whitmore was arrested on federal charges last week by special agents with the FBI Anchorage Field Office.

An indictment against Whitmore alleges that earlier this month, Australian law enforcement observed him distributing pornographic images of minors under 12 on social media.

A release from Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson’s office states that Australian law enforcement notified the FBI’s child exploitation task force, which started an investigation into Whitmore.

“The investigation allegedly linked Whitmore through his username and associated information which lead to the identification of Whitmore,” the release states.

The FBI executed a federal search warrant on March 10, which the release states “disclosed Whitmore possessed and accessed child pornography, including images involving prepubescent minors.”

If convicted, Whitmore could face more than 20 years in prison; the statutory minimum sentence is five years, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Whitmore is asked to contact the Anchorage FBI at 907-276-4441.

