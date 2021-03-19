Advertisement

APD: Former traveling massage therapist arrested for sexual assault

Jason A. Karpinski, a former massage therapist who traveled to meet with clients, has been arrested for sexual assault.(APD)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:47 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A former massage therapist who traveled to meet with clients has been arrested for sexual assault. Anchorage police say there could be more victims.

Jason A. Karpinski, 36, was arrested Thursday on four counts of second-degree sexual assault linked to a tip the department received in September 2020.

A community alert from police states that Karpinski would travel to his clients’ homes to provide his massage services. He would advertise and contact potential clients through social media.

In 2019, police say Karpinski was also employed at Midtown Chiropractic. Police believe he met his victims through his business as a massage therapist, though they did not specify if they believed assaults occurred while he was employed at Midtown Chiropractic.

The alert states Karpinski’s massage license was recently surrendered to the state and he is now in custody at the Anchorage jail.

Anyone who has information about Karpinski, or believes they were a victim of his, is asked to call Detective Kevin Palmatier at 907-786-8771 or kevin.palmatier@anchorageak.gov.

