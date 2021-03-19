Advertisement

High school hoops: East’s Hasaan Herrington, Bartlett’s Amelia ‘Uhila named Cook Inlet Conference MVPs

2021 Cook Inlet Conference High School Basketball MVP's (left) Bartlett’s Amelia ‘Uhila (right)...
2021 Cook Inlet Conference High School Basketball MVP's (left) Bartlett’s Amelia ‘Uhila (right) East’s Hasaan Herrington(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Cook Inlet Conference handed out postseason awards for the 2020-2021 high school basketball season.

The conference named Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School’s Hasaan Herrington the boys basketball most valuable player and Bartlett High School’s Amelia ‘Uhila the girls basketball most valuable player.

The boys basketball coach of the year honors went to Chugiak High School’s Josi Schultz, and the girls basketball coach of the year went to Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School’s Laura Ingram.

