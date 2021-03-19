Walking on sunshine to end the work week!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage officially fell below zero in what is one of the latest days on record. The latest ever was -4 degrees that was set back on April 2, 1985. This comes as March continues to see bitter cold conditions, in what will most certainly allow the month to close out several degrees colder than January. We have a small potential of seeing at least two more subzero lows over the next few days before a warming trend gradually takes hold.

The saving grace in our cold spell today will be the March sunshine. Even with the higher sun angle, highs will only warm into the lower 20s, continuing what will likely be a record breaking trend of temperatures below freezing. Today marks day 54, with the 20s here to stay into the middle of next week. While we are seeing sunshine, expect clouds to slowly increase across the area. This comes as a storm moves into the Gulf of Alaska. It will bring snow from Kodiak to coastal regions, with only partly cloudy to partly sunny skies across parts of Southcentral through Saturday evening. Areas of the valley and Copper River Basin will likely see mostly sunny skies for the entirety of the weekend.

As the storm exits into the panhandle, we’ll see the return to sunshine and slightly warmer conditions. Each day will feature afternoon highs a few degrees warmer, with a potential freezing temperature arriving by Thursday of next week. A temperatures we haven’t seen since late January.

Meanwhile Southeast continues to see snow. While the heaviest snow has let up, winter weather products remain in place through the afternoon. As the system tapers off and pushes to the south, there is the potential for a few breaks in the clouds by the end of the day. This will bring a brief spell of drier weather, before the storm in the Gulf of Alaska brings more wintry weather into the late afternoon hours tomorrow. Expect the active weather to remain for Southeast through much of next week.

Have a safe weekend!

