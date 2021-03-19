Winter isn’t giving up its grip on Alaska anytime soon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday was the 8th day in a row for Anchorage to see a high temperature only in the teens and 20s, in a month where 30s are more normal for this time of year. It has also been 53 days since Anchorage has climbed above freezing which is the third-longest below freezing streak on record, for any time of year.

The longest below freezing stretch was 60 days ending on February 13th, 1969, after that we made it 54 days, ending on March 29th, 2007. And not only have we already seen 53 days below freezing in 2021, but my forecast includes another 7 days below freezing, which would smash the 1969 record.

Southcentral remains under a cold weather pattern as the jet stream stays south of the area, which is forcing our air in from the colder and drier conditions to our north. Meanwhile, Southeast and Southwest Alaska continue to be slammed with storm after storm.

Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect from Yakutat to Juneau and out to Sitka through Friday afternoon for another 2-8 inches of snow. That storm will be followed by another on Saturday.

Enjoy the sunshine across Southcentral Friday, but make sure to keep the winter gear close by. Temperatures will drop to the single digits overnight and will only likely reach the upper teens and low 20s Friday afternoon. This weekend will be a few degrees warmer with partly to mostly cloudy skies. By the middle part of next week, we should see temperatures in the low 30s with chances for snow Wednesday and Thursday.

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

