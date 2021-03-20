A few flurries, then back to sunny skies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sky is crystal clear above Southcentral Friday night, but that’ll change early Saturday as a storm moves in from the west.

That storm is currently in Southwest Alaska, delivering 4-8″ of snow and wind gusts to 35 mph from Dillingham west through Bristol Bay. From there, the storm will roll over Kodiak early Saturday, spreading light snow across the southern areas of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound. Further north in Anchorage we’ll likely only see clouds with this storm and chances for flurries.

From here, the storm continues east, clearing out of Southcentral late Saturday, moving into Southeast Alaska Saturday night. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect near Juneau, Hoonah, Tenakee Springs, Gustavus, Pelican, and Elfin Cove where 3-6 ' of snow are likely through midday Sunday along with wind gusts to 35 mph.

The next storm to impact Southcentral doesn’t arrive until Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey.

