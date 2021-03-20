Head-on crash in Trapper Creek; three people taken to the hospital

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash near mile 118 of the Parks Highway. Just before midnight on Friday, Alaska State Troopers received a report of a crash in Trapper Creek.

AST reported on Daily Dispatch, a 2011 Honda SUV driving southbound crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevy SUV head-on.

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including the driver of the Honda. According to AST alcohol and reckless driving was a factor.

The crash is under investigation.

