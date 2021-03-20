Man in jail after stabbing two people at a Valdez nightclub

VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested Thursday night after stabbing two people at the Boardroom Nightclub, according to a news release by the Valdez Police Department.

VPD dispatch received the report of the stabbing at 11:36 p.m. Thursday night.

When officers arrived they found two people with non-life-threatening injuries to their head and chest. VPD reported that both people were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital.

The officers also found the suspect, 38-year-old Antonio Delmonte, who was being physically restrained by a customer at the nightclub.

After interviewing witnesses, officers reported Delmonte took out a small knife and grabbed one of the victims by the head, and then cut the person across the jawline. According to witnesses, Delmonte then stabbed the second person in the chest after being confronted about the first assault.

After a search of the area, officers were able to find a knife with blood and hair on it about 75-feet from the back door of the bar.

Delmonte is being held at the Valdez Regional Jail on assault charges and tampering with physical evidence.

He is being held on $20,000 cash bail or $2,000 cash and a court-approved third party.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.