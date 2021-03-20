No appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinic closes early due to popular demand

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A drive-through COVID-19 clinic was closed less than two hours after it opened on Friday after traffic backed up and caused a potential hazard on West Northern Lights Boulevard.

The clinic outside the Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena was the first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic offered to walk-ups and drive-ups without an appointment in Anchorage. The clinic, which was supposed to run from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., closed to new customers at about 3:30 p.m.

Municipal health officials called the clinic’s popularity a “good problem to have.”

Anchorage Public Health Director Christy Lawton said currently only about 20% of Anchorage residents are fully vaccinated and the city is trying hard to make it easier for people to get shots without appointments.

“There are lots of people who maybe don’t know their work schedules or their lives are just really busy. So it really helps when people can just look and go, actually, I have time today, I can go. And so they don’t have to go through the registration process or have access to the internet so we just really think this is an essential service for Anchorage.”

Lawton said Friday’s clinic was considered a test case to see how popular the clinic would be. She indicated there could be more in the future although officials may need to find a bigger site.

