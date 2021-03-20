No deaths, 67 COVID-19 cases reported Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced 67 COVID-19 cases in Alaska Friday.

Of those cases, 64 were residents in:

Anchorage: 17

Wasilla: 17

Delta Junction: 13

Palmer: 5

Fairbanks: 2

Utqiaġvik : 2

Valdez : 2

Chugiak: 1

Eagle River: 1

Healy : 1

North Pole: 1

Seward: 1

Sitka: 1

No new deaths were reported leaving the state total at 306 resident deaths and four nonresident deaths.

Currently, the DHSS dashboard shows the total number of Alaska resident cases to 58,645 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,513.

At least 1,353 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

There are currently 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation. One of these patients is on a ventilator.

A total of 1,824,902 tests have been conducted.

Reported to date, there have been 209,130 people who have received at least one dose and 144,644 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for a total of 355,793 doses administered in Alaska.

