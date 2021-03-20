Troopers seize $30k worth of drugs from woman in Ketchikan

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (KTUU) - Black tar heroin and Methamphetamine, that’s what Alaska State Troopers reported they found on 26-year-old Jamie Cox. According to AST Daily Dispatch, Troopers were following up on a “drug tip” on Friday when they found Cox in possession of the drugs at the Ketchikan International Airport parking lot.

Troopers say they found 54 grams of suspected black tar heroin and 30 grams of suspected Methamphetamine on her, with a total value of around $30,000 in illegal drugs.

Cox was taken to the Ketchikan Correctional Center. She faces one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree, a class A felony, among other charges.

Ketchikan Airport Police assisted in the investigation.

