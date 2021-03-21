Advertisement

Man arrested after standoff with police

(AP)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police responded to a call at 9:36 p.m. on the 2500-block of Boniface Parkway. According to the Anchorage Police Department’s NIXLE report, there was some type of altercation inside the home when one of the residents fired a weapon.

Police say all the people in the home vacated with the exception of the suspect. Officers then made attempts to contact the adult male but were unsuccessful.

SWAT and APD’s Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and threatened using a variety of tactics and tools to apprehend the suspect.

At around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday, 30-year-old Andrew Bischoff was taken into custody by SWAT. Bischoff is being charged with four counts of assault, misconduct involving a weapon, and resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported.

