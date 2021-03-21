More people receive COVID-19 vaccine in one of Alaska’s least vaccinated areas

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More people gathered at Wasilla’s old Sears store for the first time since it closed several months ago. They weren’t there here to shop.

Capstone Clinic offers free COVID-19 vaccinations. The Smedley Family was among the first ones to receive them Saturday.

“My whole family got it,” said Molly Smedley. “We’re going on vacation to Hawaii in May, and we want to be fully covered.”

The Mat-Su remains one of the state’s least vaccinated areas. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau finds roughly 16% of adults in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have gotten at least one dose. Nearly 10% are fully vaccinated.

“Vaccine is really the fastest way to get out our economies, and our communities open,” said Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.

She believes the vaccinations will be key to the Mat-Su, and the rest of the state heading into the summer tourist season.

“Our thinking is a lot of people are going to be coming in to Alaska this summer. We’ve made a lot of national news with vaccines, low case rates, and the rest of it,” Zink said. “These people are eager to travel, and man, Alaska is beautiful. This is the time to make sure you have fully protection before the world comes to visit us this summer.”

Capstone Clinic will offer the free vaccinations from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m, Wednesday through Saturday, through the end of August. You must make an appointment online at www.covidsecureapp.com.

Alaska is the first state to offer the vaccine to anyone at least 16 years old. Mississippi became the second earlier this week. Michigan and Ohio are among several states who said they will soon allow anyone at least 16 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

