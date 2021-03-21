Advertisement

Spring officially begins, with a continuation of winter

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is officially in 2nd place for the longest streak with temperatures below freezing. Today marked day number 55 in a trend that likely will come to an end very soon.

Cloudy skies greeted us for the first day of spring, with coastal regions seeing light snow showers through the day. Windy conditions were also evident at times, but that is set to back off as the low near Kodiak pulls off to the east. While activity has remained near coastal regions, we have also seen some light snow and flurries make it as far north as Anchorage. As this system exits and moves into Southeast, we’ll see the return to sunshine and warmer conditions into Sunday.

If you happen to be out this evening, you may want to look to the sky. The Aurora is expected to be out once again tonight, although clouds could hinder just how much of them you see. The good news is that clearer skies into Sunday night will likely allow for a better opportunity to view the lights.

Out near Southeast, the lights will be virtually impossible to see. This comes as overcast skies and snow continues to impact the region. From the Central to Northern Inner Channels, upwards of 8 inches is likely into the morning hours. This will only add to ongoing avalanche concerns as new snowloading, higher sun angles, and winds lead to issues. While snow is in the forecast, there is expected to be a break in the activity late Sunday afternoon into Monday, ahead of the next incoming storm.

Looking into the middle of next week, our streak of temperatures below freezing looks to come to an end. By Wednesday into next weekend, a storm pushing into Southcentral will bring warmer conditions. Many spots could finally climb above freezing for the first time since late January.

Have a wonderful weekend!

