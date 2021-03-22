A warming trend carries us near freezing through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ongoing saga of temperatures below freezing looks to finally come to an end this week, but not before trying to beat a 52 year record. Currently Anchorage is sitting at 56 days below freezing, with the record being 60 days set back in 1969. We’ll come close to either breaking it or tying it, as warmer air moves in through the week.

While that is the case today will still be quite chilly compared to typical March weather. Afternoon highs will only top out in the upper 20s, which is nearly 5 to 10 degrees colder than normal. While the sunny skies will be appreciated it, you’ll want to enjoy them because clouds return overnight. This comes ahead of a system pushing into the Gulf of Alaska that will bring a shot for flurries into Tuesday morning. While the potential will be small for flurries, it’s almost guaranteed we’ll see warming temperatures through the week.

As the storm moves into the Gulf of Alaska it will also bring with it a push of warmer air. Most of the impacts from the storm will be felt in the panhandle, where moderate to heavy snow will move in by Tuesday morning. Many areas could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow, with localized heavier amounts. This ongoing parade of storms will continue to mean more in the way of avalanche concerns, as the active weather pattern remains.

Elsewhere across the state, it’s fairly quiet. However blizzard warnings and winter storm watches have been issued for parts of Western Alaska. This comes ahead of a storm moving onshore through the day Tuesday. As it does, the storm will weaken, but will bring with it the potential for snow, high winds, and reduced visibility. As the storm moves it, it will also bring Southentral a round of snow into Thursday.

Have a safe Monday!

