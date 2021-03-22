ASAA selects teams for state and releases 3A/4A tournament brackets

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At large berths were handed out and all of the brackets for the 3A and 4A tournaments were released.

The 3A/4A tournaments tip-off on March 25th at various high schools in the Mat-Su. On the first day each division will play at just one gym. For instance, all of the quarter final 3A girls games will be held at Palmer Middle School. While all of the 4A boys quarter finals games will be taking place at Palmer High School at the same time.

Another new change brought on by the pandemic is that there will not be physical tickets this year, everything will be digital. Schools that have made it to the tournament will be distributing the digital tickets to those eligible to watch the games in person.

2021 STATE 3A/4A BRACKETS (Austin Sjong)

All of the games in the quarterfinals for the 3A girls bracket will be played at Palmer Middle School. The at large berth was awarded to the Homer Mariners.

3A BOYS BRACKET (Austin Sjong)

All of the quarterfinal games for the 3A boys will take place at Colony High School.

2021 STATE 3A/4A BRACKETS (Austin Sjong)

All of the quarterfinal games for the 4A girls will take place at Wasilla High School, the at large berths were awarded to Dimond High School and East Anchorage.

2021 STATE 3A/4A BRACKETS (Austin sjong)

All of the quarterfinal games for the 4A boys will take place at Palmer High School, the at large berths were awarded to West Anchorage and South Anchorage.

