Caught on camera: Two women caught tearing down lost dog posters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’ve all seen them, missing dog posters, but have you ever thought about tearing them down?

Two women were caught on camera in Spenard tearing down the missing dog posters.

Six-year-old Indie, a mini American Shepherd, has been missing for a month. Emily McLaughlin, the dog’s owner, says they have been doing everything they can to find Indie. She says the community has been a big help, but when she heard about the two people who were taking down her posters, she was shocked.

“You know, that’s really hard to see, it’s been a really hard few weeks, and we’re really doing everything we can to try to find him,” McLaughlin goes on to say, “hanging up posters is just the number one tactic to get the word out, to just know that there is a dog missing.”

The video that has been shared over 100 times was posted on Saturday to the Lost and Found Alaska Pets Facebook page.

McLaughlin says she knows the posters are up across town, but she is committed to taking them down when Indie comes home.

Indie is a six-year-old mini American Shepherd with blue eyes, and white, brown and gray fur. He also has a docked tail. Indie was last seen on March 4 at Arctic Blvd and West 21st Ave.

If you have any information on Indie’s whereabouts you can call or text (907) 382-3056

