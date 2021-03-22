Juneau-Douglas High School not attending state tournament

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Less than 24 hours after winning their conference tournament the team was informed by their school district that they won’t be sending them to the state tournament.

According to the Juneau head coach Robert Casperson, the decision was based on polices regarding travel and COVID-19 levels around the state.

“ASAA selecting the Mat-Su Borough as the location for the state tournament essentially ended our season and dreams of competing for a state championship,” said Coach Casperson.

According to the Juneau School District’s mitigation plan if a sending or receiving community of a team is in the red than travel is not permitted. Despite his team not being allowed to travel for the state tournament Coach Casperson is proud of how the team is sticking up for themselves.

Coach Casperson saying “They have posted videos they have written letters to the school board and superintendent, it is really a great thing to see these young men are doing what you want them to do in life, they see something they would like to have changed and they are willing to go about advocating for themselves and try and get that opportunity.”

The 3A/4A state tournament starts on Thursday March 25th and will be taking place at multiple high schools in the Mat-Su.

