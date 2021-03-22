Advertisement

Lumen Christi hits crazy game winner to take the Championship game

By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With .5 seconds left on the clock and down by 2 points, the Lumen Christi Archangels threw up a prayer in the form of a full court pass and buzzer beating 3 pointer to win the championship.

There is some controversy surrounding the shot, with some saying that the clock didn’t start at the correct time, but nevertheless an insane play that sends the Archangels to state.

