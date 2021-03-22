Advertisement

Niger govt confirms 137 dead in village attacks near Mali

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunmen aboard motorcycles have attacked a series of villages near Niger’s troubled border with Mali, leaving at least 137 people dead in the deadliest violence to strike the African country in recent memory, the government announced Monday.

The latest village massacres come amid a dangerous escalation in attacks following the election of Niger’s new president, Mohamed Bazoum, several weeks ago.

Government spokesman Abdourahmane Zakaria confirmed the latest death toll, reading a government statement on national television’s Monday evening broadcast.

Less than a week ago, he read another grim announcement about attacks that ultimately killed at least 66 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women caught on camera tearing down lost dog posters.
Caught on camera: Two women caught tearing down lost dog posters
Man arrested after standoff with police
Troopers seize $30k worth of drugs from woman in Ketchikan
An Alaska State Trooper works to put out a hot spot at a residential fire in Port Protection on...
AST: Human remains found in Port Protection fire
Army Alaska soldiers take part in recent Winter Games
Pentagon increases military presence in Alaska to help defend Arctic

Latest News

Doctors say the injuries to the boy's shoulder could have long term effects on his mobility,...
Parents call for Fla. beach closure after 9-year-old bitten by alleged shark
Debates are continuing about how to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alaska Legislature debates how to keep combating the COVID-19 pandemic
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Fully vaccinated boats coming to Alaska summer 2021
‘Fully vaccinated’ cruises coming to Alaska
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder