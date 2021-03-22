Advertisement

North American Hockey League approves membership application for the Anchorage Wolverines

hockey
hockey(KVLY)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s happening. The North American Hockey League has approved the membership application for an Anchorage-based NAHL team.

The team will be called the Anchorage Wolverines and will compete in the Midwest Division beginning in the 2021-22 season. The team is by NAHTSIITH LLC.

Welcome! We're excited to launch Anchorage's first Junior Hockey team!

Posted by Anchorage Wolverines on Monday, March 22, 2021

The team will become the third team in the state to compete in the NAHL. The other two teams are the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the Kenai River Brown Bears.

According to the NAHL, there was the Wasilla Spirit who became the Alaska Avalanche. But during the 2012-13 season, the Avalanche would relocate to Johnstown, Pennsylvania to become the Johnstown Tomahawks.

The Midwest Division, in which the Wolverines will play, consists of eight teams.

  • Anchorage Wolverines
  • Fairbanks Ice Dogs
  • Kenai River Brown Bears
  • Chippewa Steel -Chippewa Falls, WI
  • Janesville Jets - Janesville, WI
  • Minnesota Magicians - Richfield, MN
  • Minnesota Wilderness - Cloquet, MN
  • Springfield Jr. Blues - Springfield, IL

