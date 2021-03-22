Sun to start the week, storms still brewing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clear skies continued over mainland areas of Alaska Sunday, bringing in sunshine and another night for Aurora chasers to catch a sky show! Many areas of the state could see even more stunning displays. This colorful Aurora Borealis came from Kotzbue.

A beautiful March Aurora dances over Kotzebue, Alaska! Betty Nelson 3-20-21 (Alaska's Weather Source)

High pressure will hold over the interior and overnight temperatures are still well below zero, down to 20 below in the Fairbanks areas overnight. With Monday sun, they bounce back up to 20 above!

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect across the west coast starting Tuesday morning, as a expansive and vigorous low starts plowing across the Aleutians Monday heading east.

Southeast Alaska will also get slammed by a different storm that takes a turn east and heads that way for a Tuesday arrival of snow, rain and gusty winds.

