Warm Home Program expansion will give more low income homes access to energy saving home improvements

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More people in Anchorage could have access to energy saving home improvements thanks to a Muni grant to the Rural Alaska Community Action Program.

Through the grant, RurAL CAP is able to expand its warm home program to about 150 additional households. The Warm Home Program is aimed at bringing home improvements that emphasize health, safety and indoor air quality to low income families. RurAL CAP CEO Patrick Anderson says the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need.

“Something that most families don’t think about is if you have a poor heating system, that is kicking out excess carbon monoxide, or excess carbon dioxide through the air because of many of the other fumes that are in there,” said Anderson. “Now you have family members who are spending 24 hours a day in that. The kids are not going out to school or to play, and that can gradually creep up on you.”

Eligible families could receive services that include sealing windows, added insulation, and improvements to the efficiency of heating systems, as well as education and resources on how to support the ongoing maintenance and efficiency of homes.

“So we do the safety improvements and detectors, but often times people don’t understand the air circulation patterns within their homes, and they don’t understand what they’re being exposed to. My guys do, so part of the effort is the education effort,” Anderson said. “But really, the value that we create is in reducing costs and improving the health of people that are in there, not all of which we can measure.”

The Warm Home Program expansion is made possible by a $2.5 million dollar grant from the Municipality of Anchorage.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.