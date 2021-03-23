Alaska Legislature debates how to keep combating the COVID-19 pandemic

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature is debating what tools are needed to keep combating the COVID-19 pandemic and whether or not a state disaster declaration is necessary.

In mid-January, Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced House Bill 76, which would have extended Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration into the fall. After the Legislature failed to pass that bill before a Valentine’s Day deadline, lawmakers urged the governor to issue a new disaster declaration, which he declined to do.

Some health care representatives had raised concerns that the lack of a disaster declaration could impact distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and change how health care providers treat the virus.

Five weeks later, the question of how best to combat the pandemic is again before the Legislature.

Several members of the House majority coalition sent a letter to the governor last week, arguing the need for a new declaration. The governor wrote back a day later, saying that he only needs four specific tools that include measures to ensure distribution of the vaccine continues and provisions so that Alaska can continue to capture certain federal aid.

On Monday, the House Finance Committee passed an amended HB76 out of committee along caucus lines that would grant the governor more powers than he requested. If the pandemic worsens, the governor could, for example, mandate testing at airports again.

“I would say that if the administration does not want these powers, they have lots and lots of discretion to not use them, but they should be afforded them,” said Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, on Monday.

The House Finance Committee’s version of HB76 would strip back some of the governor’s powers that were in the original bill, but there would be protections for telehealth, off-site COVID-19 testing and Alaska would be able to capture extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Payments during the pandemic.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to pass this very, very pared-down version of the emergency declaration,” Josephson said.

House Republicans in the minority did not agree, and unsuccessfully tried to amend the bill to only grant the governor the authorities that he had specifically requested. The bill now heads to the floor of the House of Representatives.

“We have a governor that does not want a disaster declaration, as of today, and we’re going to give him one. I think that’s a mistake,” said Rep. Ben Carpenter, R-Nikiski.

The fast approaching summer tourism and seafood seasons had caused House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, to raise concerns last week about COVID-19 testing at the state’s airports. Since the declaration expired that testing has been voluntary at most airports for out-of-state arrivals but it has remained mandatory in Juneau.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported on Monday that since the disaster declaration expired in mid February that 100 specimens have been collected from passengers arriving at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport that have then tested positive for COVID-19.

Nils Andreassen, the executive director of the Alaska Municipal League, has heard concerns from smaller communities unsure of whether they could mandate testing at their airports. He had heard particular concerns from officials from Wrangell, Petersburg and Unalaska who are set to see an influx of outsiders arrive during the summer seafood season.

Nicole Kimball, the vice president of the Pacific Seafood Processors Association, said that processors would act conservatively whether or not there is a state disaster declaration in place.

“Seafood processing companies are continuing to take a very serious and strict approach to Covid protection measures this year, which includes a 14 day quarantine and multiple tests prior to work,” she said by text message.

Kimball added that seafood processors are waiting for additional guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the state of Alaska whether there would be new protocols for fully-vaccinated seafood workers.

Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, said his caucus does not support a broad disaster declaration but instead wants to grant the Dunleavy administration the specific powers needed to combat the pandemic.

One Senate proposal would go further than what Dunleavy requested: “For those communities who desire to control who has access to those remote, rural communities, that tool would still be available, if those communities would like for that protection to continue,” Micciche said.

The Alaska State Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association had urged for the disaster declaration to be extended, citing fears that some health care protocols used to combat the COVID-19 pandemic would not be available in Alaska without one.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services wrote a letter to ASHNA last week, effectively saying that they could still be used.

“As a side note, we still wholeheartedly support extending Alaska’s disaster declaration to address mandatory airport testing, out-of-state telehealth, SNAP assistance, impact to local governments, among other things,” Jared Kosin, the CEO of ASHNA, said by email. “There is no harm or unintended consequences to extending the declaration; rather, there is only harm and unintended consequences if the declaration is not extended.”

There is a deadline of April 1 to capture an additional $8 million per month in federal benefits for food stamps during the pandemic. The state Health Department is working with federal authorities to see if there is a workaround so that Alaska can keep receiving those benefits without a disaster declaration.

Micciche said the Senate has legislation ready to go granting the governor limited powers and capturing those funds, but that the Senate will wait to see what comes from the House. The priority, Micciche said, is for a targeted approach.

“We will work it out, we will get the tools that the governor needs to manage the remaining aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

The governor’s office said Dunleavy would consider signing a bill in its final version when, and if, it arrives onto his desk.

