Anchorage man sentenced to federal prison for stalking OCS caseworker, threatening FBI agent

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 56-year-old Anchorage man has been sentenced to time in federal prison – for stalking and threatening an Office of Children’s Services caseworker and attempting to extort an FBI agent – while already serving a 10-year sentence in Arizona.

Peter Lee Norris, also known as Peter Lee Bjorn Norris or Bjorn Erik Haapaniemi, originally of New York, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline to serve nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show that in July of 2008, the Alaska Office of Children’s Services began investigating a report of suspected sexual abuse of minor children involving Norris, according to the same statement. Two years later, while the State of Alaska Child in Need of Aid case was ongoing, Norris was indicted and sentenced to 10 years in Arizona for unlawful sexual conduct he committed against a different child, authorities said.

“While Norris was serving the 10-year sentence in Arizona,” the USAO statement says, “he sent many threatening letters to the Alaska Office Of Children’s Services (OCS), addressed to the former caseworker who investigated the report of suspected sexual abuse of minor children in Alaska. Norris was apparently motivated to take revenge on the caseworker because she had shared information with police and the Court in Arizona.”

Believing that the caseworker’s information resulted in him serving additional time in the Arizona case, Norris would go on to send at least 22 letters over a period of nearly nine years to her, even after the caseworker was no longer employed with OCS, according to the USAO.

“The letters included demands and threats to harm the victim and others, cyberstalk the victim, hack the victim’s digital files, hack federal systems, State of Alaska OCS and medical and law enforcement files,” the release stated. The victim had also sought a protective order, which Norris violated.

Norris also reportedly sent a letter to an FBI agent in Alaska, attempting to extort special treatment regarding his upcoming sex-offender probation in Arizona.

“Notably, the threat related if his demands were not met, he would ‘order others to issue mayhem,’” the same release said, “and noted that he would be ‘running amok in Homeland Security gunsights.’”

The judge said at sentencing that Norris “committed the offenses to damage dedicated public servants who were just doing their jobs,” with the court finding that Norris was a danger to the community.

“Federal law enforcement will protect those public servants who protect our community’s children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson.

