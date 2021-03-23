Anchorage public assistance offices move to University Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who rely on public assistance programs in Anchorage will now be getting those services from a new location.

Earlier this month, the state closed three public assistance offices in Anchorage to instead consolidate services at a new office within the University Center off Old Seward.

Programs Officer Erik Ross said the lease for the long-time location at 400 Gambell St. ended in late February, and that building is now closed entirely. The same goes for the office at 3601 C St.

The office at 1251 Muldoon Rd. is now closed to the public, although the building is still in use by employees.

Ross also said consolidating offices should both increase efficiency and lower costs. He pointed out that the University Center has recently become a hub for other state offices including the Division of Motor Vehicles, Office of Children’s Services and the Bureau of Vital Statistics.

“Having everything here in the same location really helps ease the burden on families who are in need,” he said.

Much of the work with public assistance is being done over the phone, since the office isn’t currently open to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions. Ross acknowledged that wait times have been long and people have felt frustrated, but he said he’s hoping that will change when the state launches its new virtual call center on Tuesday, March 23.

“With the virtual call center, we are hopeful that people will be able to be put in touch with a case worker immediately,” he said, “and that will hopefully decrease the need to visit an office.”

Starting Tuesday, people who call the division will be directed to call a new number for assistance. That number is (800) 478-7778.

Drop-off boxes for forms are located outside the University Center’s back entrance. They can also be found at the Muldoon location.

Currently no People Mover buses serve the University Center, but the city has plans to add a new route to serve the area as early as this summer. Ross said the hope is that eventually the public will be allowed in the office to meet with people inside.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.