Chasing Freezing! Temperatures continue warming across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you stepped outside this morning, you may have noticed just how warm it feels across Southcentral. Many locations are nearly 10 to 30 degrees warmer than the past few mornings, as clouds have moved back into the region. These clouds are acting like a blanket and trapping the heat in at the surface, which is leaving many of us with typical late March temperatures. It’s the first time in quite some time, that many are waking up to temperatures in the 20s. The clouds that built in through the night come as a low moves through the Gulf of Alaska. This low, while heading for Southeast, will bring us the potential for some flurries through the first part of the day. If we see anything it will be little to no accumulation. It’s likely that most locations remain dry, as the atmosphere is too dry to support flurries through the entire air column. As the low pulls off to the east, we’ll see sunshine return into the afternoon hours. This will open the door for temperatures to once more warm into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Will we break freezing? That’s the question we’ve been asking for nearly 2 months now. Anchorage is on track to tie or break a record set back in the late 1960s for longest consecutive days below freezing. It’s possible we could come close to that, but the better shot exists in the days ahead.

The aforementioned low is set to move into the panhandle bringing with it warmer air and a transition over to rain later today. Prior to the transition, areas that have seen snow will likely top out with a storm total near 5 inches. As the warmer air moves in, the transition to a wintry mix/cold rain will occur and stick around until the system pulls of to the southeast. Activity then becomes very scattered until the next system moves in from the west.

It’s this system that will bring the best shot for warming temperatures in Southcentral and another shot for snow by Thursday. It’s likely that we’ll see highs top out in the mid 30s for highs, with snow accumulation almost certain.

We keep the wet weather with us through the rest of the week, with afternoon highs near freezing and overnight lows in the teens.

Have a safe Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.