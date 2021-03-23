DPS reports results of St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement efforts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Public Safety has released the results of its now-completed, special St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement efforts.

“Special, high visibility enforcement periods, like the one over St. Patrick’s Day, allow Troopers to focus on the dangerous drivers that put the lives of Alaskans at risk,” said DPS’ Austin McDaniel via email on Tuesday. “Anytime that Troopers are able to make contact with a dangerous or unsafe driver, whether the interaction results in a warning, citation, or arrest, it is an opportunity to encourage that driver to make better decisions that won’t put their life or another motorist’s life in jeopardy.”

Between Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers on the two days of focused controls – March 17 and March 18 – 173 citations were reported as issued, according to a release from DPS.

Ten collisions across Alaska’s roadways were also investigated.

Of the 173 citations issued, 89 were for speeding, and 10 were for seatbelt or other vehicle restraint violations, the department said.

Troopers’ contacts during the enforcement period also included one misdemeanor DUI arrest, three charges of drivers operating vehicles under suspended or revoked licenses, and the ten damage-only collisions, none of which included any injuries or fatalities.

McDaniel said the last time AST participated in a St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort was back in 2018. That year, there were 127 citations issues over the same holiday period. Fifty-seven of those were issued for speeding, and four were issued for various occupant restraint violations. There were also seven misdemeanor DUI arrests during the 2018 campaign, as well as two drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The Alaska Highway Safety Office provided funding for the traffic enforcement efforts via a grant.

Any motorists who see someone driving dangerously are encouraged to call in to Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately, or REDDI, by calling 911.

