Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask when separate from the public and unvaccinated coworkers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An updated version of Emergency Order EO-13 is now loosening masking guidance in the workplace.

Tuesday Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson issued the update that says fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask when separated from the public and unvaccinated coworkers. This is the only change the emergency order that still calls for people to wear a mask in public and practice social distancing.

The emergency order says employers are responsible for verifying the vaccination status of their employees. The updated version clarifies “fully vaccinated individual” as someone who is two weeks past receiving their full series of vaccines: two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

This updated version of Emergency Order EO-13 is now in effect.

