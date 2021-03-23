Hotel Captain Cook to host a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage Emergency Operations Center says a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at the Hotel Captain Cook.

The first of these clinics will happen Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more to happen March 27-28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The EOC says the clinics will offer the vaccine both to walk-ins with no appointments and to those who register in advance, or by contacting the state call center at 907-646-3322 and requesting the “Hotel Captain Cook” clinics.

The vaccine given at the clinics will be the first dose of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine.

On March 9, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all Alaskans who are 16 or older. Three COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Alaska. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 16 or older, while the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only available to those 18 and older.

