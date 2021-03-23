Multiple chances for snow across Southcentral this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clouds quickly rolled into Anchorage Monday as a storm moves west to east across the northern Pacific. Kodiak is seeing snow Monday evening and over an inch is possible there through Monday afternoon, but further north the rest of Southcentral will only see flurries to a dusting early Tuesday which will wrap up early in the day. Sun breaks are back for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, but another storm arrives early Thursday.

This same storm will also deliver another round of snow, rain, and wind to Southeast. Juneau and Gustavus are under a Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday morning for 3-5″ of snow. Further south, more than an inch of rain is likely for Sitka, Petersburg, and Ketchikan.

A separate storm will cause blizzard conditions in western Alaska with 1-4″ of snow combined with wind gusts of 55-65 mph. Further inland, even heavier snow is likely for the lower Koyukuk and middle Yukon Valleys Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

This storm will also eventually help bring additional chances for snow to Southcentral Thursday.

Have a great start to the week!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

