Report: Former ANTHC CEO was heading to Kodiak to be with family before helicopter crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new National Transportation Safety Board report is shedding light on what happened in the lead-up to a helicopter crash that presumably took the life of former chairman and president of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Andy Teuber.

The NTSB report says that on the evening of March 2, a black and white Robinson R66 with the tail number N1767 – which was being piloted by Teuber – crashed into the ocean about 70 miles north of Kodiak. Though an extensive search was conducted immediately following the incident, only debris from the helicopter has been found since.

According to the NTSB report, Teuber’s wife said Teuber had requested the use of the helicopter from a company employee to make a day trip to see family located in Kodiak. He then went to the Merrill Field Airport.

The report goes on to say that once there, a pilot for Kodiak Helicopters – a company owned by Teuber and his wife – said that he had a brief conversation with Teuber while he was unloading his personal gear from the helicopter. The pilot said Teuber didn’t seem like himself and appeared to be distracted.

“Just before departure, the accident pilot commented to the Kodiak Helicopters pilot that he wanted to be in Kodiak,” the report said, “and with his family when a local news story involving him was scheduled to publish.”

According to the NTSB, the Kodiak Helicopters pilot also said he was able to view the helicopter’s en route progress via a real-time tracking system. At approximately 3:59 p.m., the helicopter’s data stopped in an area south of the Barron Islands, over open ocean waters.

That’s when the NTSB says the family notified the Federal Aviation Administration, which in turn immediately launched a search. During the search, which involved the United States Coast Guard, an inflated yellow pop-out float believed to be from the accident helicopter was found. The search went on until the next day, when it was then suspended.

According to the NTSB, the USCG stated that an emergency locator transmitter beacon was not received from the accident helicopter.

The NTSB report also states that days after the crash, an air charter company based in Kodiak discovered debris on a beach near Afognak Island. They say the debris was recovered and found to be parts of the helicopter’s float, landing skid, and fuselage structure. No other wreckage has been located at this time, according to the agency.

Following Teuber’s abrupt resignation and disappearance, ANTHC named Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson interim president of its board of directors.

