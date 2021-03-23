‘We’ve had a really good uptake’: The ongoing effort to vaccinate Alaska’s prison population

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For more than a year, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink says her team has been in almost daily communication with the state’s Department of Corrections, regarding its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hear Dr. Lawrence say all the time that, you know, the corrections facilities are essentially an extension of the community,” Zink said, citing DOC medical officer Dr. Robert Lawrence. “And so when we see cases increase in a community, we see outbreaks in the community. When we see high vaccine uptake in a community, we see high vaccine uptake in Department of Corrections, and our corrections facilities are a part of our community.”

Zink said public health officials saw containing the virus in corrections settings as a potential challenge early on, one that would play out as the virus reached Alaska’s prison population.

According to the DOC’s online COVID-19 tracker, 2,143 people in custody have tested positive for the coronavirus, 21 have been hospitalized and five have died. DOC data updated weekly on Wednesdays shows that 428 people in custody are fully vaccinated, while 1,966 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while in custody.

“At this point, we’ve had a really good uptake on it, and then we are right now getting ready to do our second-round doses of that,” said DOC Chief Nursing Officer Toni Hackney.

While it fluctuates daily, the DOC has said the prison population is just north of 4,800 people.

“Some people come in and they stay in for a day, some people stay in for years, and so it is constantly changing,” Hackney said.

As for what happens if someone receives their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in custody but is released before the second, Hackney says that upon request, the DOC will help the individual schedule their second dose with a community partner.

“No matter if they request the help or not, they do get the paperwork and know when their second dose is due and where the available places are in the community that they’re released that they can receive it,” she said.

To educate people in custody about the vaccine and how it works, Lawrence made a video that a DOC spokesperson said has been played in housing units at all facilities across the state.

Zink said the video has also received positive national attention.

“I get it sent to me from national organizations all the time as an example of, like, great work that’s being done,” she said.

However, the Alaska Black Caucus, also known as ABC, has expressed concerns that distrust that can exist between the prison population and the DOC will contribute to vaccine hesitancy inside corrections institutions.

“I’ve been representing clients in Alaska for over 30 years, and I’ve heard so many complaints from inmates about medical treatment in the jails, over and over and over again,” said attorney Rich Curtner, who serves as the co-chair of the ABC Justice Committee. “So I know that the inmates don’t have a great fuzzy feeling about the medical care.”

ABC President and CEO Celeste Hodge Growden said more diversity in messaging could help overcome vaccine hesitancy within DOC facilities.

“The video that I saw was a video of someone who did not look like me,” she said, “and you know, that’s concerning because when we talk about the makeup of individuals within the jail system, there’s disproportionate numbers, and I would think there would be some messaging with individuals that are diverse so we can get the message across more broadly.”

According to a spokesperson, the DOC has also distributed flyers from the CDC.

While vaccines are not required, the DOC has reopened legal visitation only to clients who are fully vaccinated, meaning anyone in custody who would like to meet with their attorney in person must get the vaccine.

Family visitation remains suspended for now.

