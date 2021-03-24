Advertisement

Airman, others face conspiracy counts over Alaska contracts

Gavel
Gavel(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska-based airman and the owners of a construction company face federal conspiracy, bribery and money laundering charges related to contracts awarded at two Alaska bases. Ryan Dalbec and Raihana Dalbec of Virginia and Brian Lowell Nash II of Washington were arrested Tuesday.

The indictment alleges the three conspired to award millions of dollars in contracts to the Dalbecs’ Best Choice Construction LLC, headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

The government alleges the Dalbecs paid Nash more than $460,000 for confidential, non-public bidding information on contracts for work at bases near Anchorage and Fairbanks. Online court documents didn’t list attorneys for the three.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask when separate from the public and unvaccinated coworkers
An Alaska State Trooper works to put out a hot spot at a residential fire in Port Protection on...
AST: Human remains found in Port Protection fire
Report: Former ANTHC CEO was heading to Kodiak to be with family before helicopter crash
APD conducting search in area of 27th Ave. and Spenard Rd.
File photo.
Anchorage man sentenced to federal prison for stalking OCS caseworker, threatening FBI agent

Latest News

Police
APD: Large police presence in Old Seward as officers try to serve a warrant
Wednesday, March 24, Morning Weather
Wednesday, March 24, Morning Weather
Prison Vaccinations
Vaccine hesitancy, virus cases affect Alaska prison visits
Freight trucks coming and going from the Port of Alaska in Anchorage.
A bill in Juneau would double motor fuel tax for first time in 50 years