Airman, others face conspiracy counts over Alaska contracts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska-based airman and the owners of a construction company face federal conspiracy, bribery and money laundering charges related to contracts awarded at two Alaska bases. Ryan Dalbec and Raihana Dalbec of Virginia and Brian Lowell Nash II of Washington were arrested Tuesday.

The indictment alleges the three conspired to award millions of dollars in contracts to the Dalbecs’ Best Choice Construction LLC, headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

The government alleges the Dalbecs paid Nash more than $460,000 for confidential, non-public bidding information on contracts for work at bases near Anchorage and Fairbanks. Online court documents didn’t list attorneys for the three.

