APD conducting search in area of 27th Ave. and Spenard Rd.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say there is a large police presence in the area of 27th Ave. and Spenard Rd., according to a Nixle released by the agency.

Little information was immediately available, but officers are said to be searching for an individual with a felony warrant.

The individual, seen in a Spenard area that houses many homes and businesses, is being sought by APD teams including a K9 unit.

There are no road closures at this time, police said. No other information was immediately available.

