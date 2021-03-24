APD: Large police presence in Old Seward as officers try to serve a warrant

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says there is a large police presence on the 500-block of Ocean Point Drive as police are attempting to make contact with a man who has a warrant. Police sent out a community alert around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man has barricaded himself inside a home. APD says there are no reports of anyone being hurt.

APD says if you do not need to be in the area, please avoid it. A portion of Ocean Point Drive is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

