DHSS: 210 more COVID-19 cases identified, but no new deaths reported

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Wednesday announced 210 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska for the reporting period from 12 a.m. on March 23 to 11:59 p.m. the same day. The new data shows no new deaths reported for the same time frame.

Of the 210 new cases, 207 were Alaska residents. These included 100 new cases in Anchorage, the most of any one area reported Wednesday; 35 in Wasilla; 24 in the Bethel Census Area; and 11 in Palmer. The rest of the communities listed all had single-digit figures for new cases, including six each in Chugiak and Eagle River, four in North Pole, and three each in Delta Junction, Juneau, and Kenai. Fairbanks was on the list with two new cases, and Bethel, Big Lake, Healy, Houston, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Soldotna, Unalaska, Valdez, Willow and Wrangell all had one new identified case a piece.

Of the three non-resident cases, one was in Anchorage with a purpose still considered under investigation, one was in Fairbanks in what DHSS referred to as an “other industry,” and a third person’s location and purpose for being in the state both remained under investigation, according to a DHSS release.

The department also clarified several changes to state totals.

“Eleven resident cases were added to and one non-resident case was subtracted from the dashboard,” the department said in its release, “due to data verification procedures.”

With these adjustments, the total number of Alaska resident cases now sits at 59,383, and the total number of non-resident cases is at 2,530.

Regarding hospitalizations, a total of 1,336 COVID-19 hospitalizations have occurred, according to DHSS. Seven new hospitalizations have been added since those reported yesterday. Thirty-six patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. One additional individual is considered a person under investigation. Two patients are on ventilators, DHSS said.

There have also been 308 deaths of Alaska residents; no new deaths were reported Wednesday.

At least 1,857,100 tests have been conducted as well, according to the department, with 28,840 tests conducted in the last seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for that window is 2.68%.

Additionally, “no new variants of concern were identified the week of March 14th to 20th,” the DHSS statement said, “which leaves the total number of UK/B.1.1.7 cases at two and Brazil/P.1 cases at five.”

In Alaska, 223,457 people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19, according to DHSS data, and 152,472 people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 377,323 doses has been administered in the state. For more information on vaccinations and opportunities to sign up for one, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

The full DHSS data dashboard can be viewed online here.

