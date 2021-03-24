Diabetes Alert Day! Know your numbers!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today is diabetes alert day.

The American Diabetes Association wants you to know your blood sugar numbers. Did you know that millions of Americans are completely unaware they have diabetes? Some 60-thousand Alaskans, or 10 percent of the adults have diabetes. of these, 18-thousand don’t even know they have it. according to the ADA another 194,000 people in Alaska have pre-diabetes.

Here is the personal story: I was told i had type 2 diabetes in January of 2020.

It does run in my family and relatives had suffered from complications of diabetes. I did not want that. So after i picked myself up, I decided that diabetes would not rule me, I would rule it!

I got down to work, with diet and prescribed medication. ( I need work more on the “exercise” portion of the diet, meds and exercise triad!) The “rules, restrictions, guidelines and limitations” were words I did not like. yet, after a few months of adhering to the diabetic diet, I felt good, then Ii felt great....better than I had in years. and then I started to lose weight and lowering my blood sugar and A1c.

I have realized that you can help yourself feel better through diet and exercise. I now find new ways to enjoy food and the “rules, restrictions, guidelines and limitations” became stepping stones to feeling awesome and having energy.

Here is the plea....if you have not had a blood test in awhile, get one at your next opportunity if you feel you might be pre-diabetic or diabetic. look up the symptoms. take action.

There is a short list of questions on the American Diabetes Association website that can help you assess whether diabetes is a concern for you. I am feeling great after not even realizing I didn’t.

