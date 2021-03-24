Frozen blocks: A group in Canada build an enormous igloo

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, someone finds out you live in Alaska and they immediately ask you “Do you live in an igloo?” It’s an experience that most people here in the 49th state have experienced. That doesn’t however, take away from how impressive a genuine igloo can be. This is why a group of our neighbors to the east in Nunavut, Canada are getting a bit of attention for the enormous igloo they built this week.

Instructed by Solomon Awa and Jacoposie Toglik, the building crew of the Qaggik or igloo put in serious time and work to bring this creation into being. The 30-foot wide dome of ice required scaffolding, ladders, saws and other implements of construction to make and move all the bricks needed to build the impressive structure.

For Alex Flaherty, the opportunity to participate in the building of this igloo means a lot.

“It feels amazing to be able to undertake such a project like this and for all of us to be able to be even a part of a project like this. It gives you a sense of pride and a lot of respect for the people, our ancestors. What they had to do and how they had to do it without having modern saws, transporting the snow, no scaffolding and no ladders. They didn’t have all that stuff so we were wondering holy cow how’d they get up there.”

According to Flaherty, he lost count of the total number of bricks needed to complete this project sometime around 1,300. No matter the amount of material through, the feat itself is impressive and as Alaskan’s, we can probably all send them a little tip of the fur cap for the effort.

