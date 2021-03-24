Advertisement

Not your normal night: Wisconsin police officers wrestle deer out of nursing home

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (Gray News) – Three Wausau police officers responded to a call of a deer on the lam over the weekend.

The young doe had crashed through a window into a nursing home on Sunday, scattering glass up and down the hallway.

The officers pounced as the deer tried to dash past them on the slippery tile floor.

“Can somebody open that door?” one of the officers called out to the nursing home staff as they did their best to hold onto the struggling animal.

A short time later, the doe was free, bounding away into the night.

“Although the deer appeared to have sustained a couple of small cuts from the glass, the officers were able to successfully get her back to her natural habitat without any further harm,” a post on the Wausau Police Department Facebook page said.

