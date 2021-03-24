Advertisement

Police: Armed man arrested inside Atlanta grocery store

Police said the man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric...
Police said the man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say police have arrested a man who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with five guns and body armor, just days after the mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket.

An Atlanta Police Department spokesman said officers were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Atlantic Station Publix where the manager told them an armed man entered the store and headed straight to the bathroom.

Officers held the man for questioning.

According to police, his weapons included two long guns and three pistols, all concealed.

Police said the 22-year-old man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask when separate from the public and unvaccinated coworkers
An Alaska State Trooper works to put out a hot spot at a residential fire in Port Protection on...
AST: Human remains found in Port Protection fire
Report: Former ANTHC CEO was heading to Kodiak to be with family before helicopter crash
APD conducting search in area of 27th Ave. and Spenard Rd.
File photo.
Anchorage man sentenced to federal prison for stalking OCS caseworker, threatening FBI agent

Latest News

Weather Lab: Bear Valley Elementary students learn why tornadoes are rare in Alaska
Weather Lab: Bear Valley Elementary students learn why tornadoes are rare in Alaska
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman’s notice
Mass murder mystery: Why did Colorado gunman target a supermarket?
A room where COVID-19 patients are treated inside ANMC's ICU.
‘There’s no question’: Anchorage doctor shares positive impacts of COVID-19 vaccine rollout