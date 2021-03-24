Spring swings between sun and snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large storm moving past the Aleutians is whipping up winds and snow over western Alaska towns Tuesday night. Gusts to 50 mph are expected from the Chukchi Coast south to Kotzebue, along with 2-to-4 inches of snow as a Blizzard Warning goes through Wednesday afternoon. Western interior locations are seeing a winter weather advisory as snow is expected to work its way east to McGrath and Fairbanks.

Spring can bring in big swings in temperature and weather. Anchorage today ended a 57 day run of temperatures under 32 degrees..so no new record there...but it did happen later in the season. You know what spring also brings.... SWANS! The return of migratory waterfowl is always a welcome sight!

Swans are returning to AK-Sarah Wright (Alaska's Weather Source)

