Upcoming debates about how to solve Alaska’s fiscal crisis could start with a spending cap

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - As the operating budget moves along on schedule, Alaska’s legislators are preparing to debate how to tackle the state’s fiscal crisis.

Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, D-Anchorage, has introduced legislation that would implement a spending cap and limit budget growth. Her proposal would set a cap based on an average of state spending over the past three years with allowances for inflation and population growth.

Excluded from the proposed cap would be the Permanent Fund dividend, school bond debt reimbursement and spending for emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spohnholz said her bill is certain to change through the legislative process. She is upfront that her proposal is a first pitch across the aisle to craft a comprehensive fiscal plan.

“We have heard from many Republicans that they are not willing to vote on new revenue unless there is a new spending cap,” she said.

A tighter spending cap has typically been a Republican priority in Alaska, but it now has broader support in the House majority coalition as a bargaining chip.

“I think a spending cap would be appropriate in exchange for new revenue,” Spohnholz said.

The governor has a spending cap proposal, as does Sen. Natasha von Imhof, R-Anchorage.

Von Imhof said she’s happy to hear that Spohnholz has introduced a spending cap bill. Her own bill has been modeled and stress-tested and includes an annual Permanent Fund dividend.

“Because to me, a dollar is a dollar,” she said.

The governor’s legislation would shrink Alaska’s current constitutional appropriation limit. The existing cap was implemented in 1982 but is widely seen as ineffective as it’s currently around double the size of the state’s contribution to the operating budget.

Rep. Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, said she has long supported amending the spending cap in the Alaska Constitution to create downward pressure on the budget.

However, a constitutional change would be a high hurdle to overcome. It would require a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate and then a vote of support by a majority of Alaskans.

Tilton said the implementation of a meaningful cap could pave the way forward for discussions about new revenue measures.

“Then you could possibly move into that conversation, although we still need to look at reducing the budget as well,” she added.

The 18-member House minority caucus has ruled out supporting an income tax. What new tax could pass is unclear.

“Any new revenue measure has to get through the House, where we have a very slim majority, the Senate and then be signed by the governor,” Spohnholz said.

The governor has consistently said an advisory vote is needed before he would sign off on any new statewide tax.

Broader fiscal debates are a coming attraction in the Alaska Capitol.

Spohnholz chairs the newly reinstituted House Ways and Means Committee. She said the committee will look closely at Alaska’s fiscal situation that sees lawmakers facing a $2 billion deficit if a statutory dividend is paid in 2021.

Committee members will also examine the impacts of not fixing the fiscal crisis and what measures could be implemented to end it. The committee’s first hearing is set for March 30 and Spohnholz said debates about new statewide revenues would continue after the Legislature adjourns.

Another upcoming fiscal debate is on the Permanent Fund dividend formula. The governor wants to change it, but only if that change is endorsed by a majority of Alaskans.

Sitka Republican Sen. Bert Stedman, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said the PFD formula would likely be before the committee in a couple of weeks.

Firstly, there will be an explanation of the mathematics of the PFD and its impact on the state’s fiscal situation. “Then we’ll go into the partisan and ideological discussions of the dividend,” Stedman said.

House budget subcommittees are wrapping up their work on the operating budget this week. Across the aisle, lawmakers say big budget cuts are unlikely over the next fiscal year.

“In other words, you’re not going to see big budget reductions in the operating accounts of the state because, frankly, they’re not there to get or we would have got them,” Stedman said.

Tilton, a member of the House Finance Committee, wants deeper cuts, but said statutory changes are needed to make them. “That’s going to take a little bit more time than just what would happen through the (House) Finance Committee,” she added.

For Spohnholz, after years of budget cuts, it could be that reductions have already been too harsh which will be part of upcoming fiscal debates about a spending cap and potential new revenues.

“And we do need to have a good conversation about that,” she said. “I think we have cut the budget too far in some areas.”

Stedman and Rep. Neal Foster, D-Nome, the chair of the House Finance Committee, have said the operating budget will be ready in time for the end of the 121-day constitutional deadline for a legislative session. Legislators could be making difficult fiscal choices before then.

“We just need to get our work done,” Stedman said. “There’s tough decisions to make, we all know it, so let’s just make ‘em.”

