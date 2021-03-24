Advertisement

Vaccine hesitancy, virus cases affect Alaska prison visits

Prison Vaccinations
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Vaccine hesitancy and rates of COVID-19 spread in communities where Alaska prisons are located are hindering efforts to lift restrictions imposed during the pandemic at state Department of Corrections facilities.

The department’s chief medical officer says that with community spread of the virus and varying vaccination rates, it’s likely prisons in different parts of the state will reopen to visitors at different times. Alaska Public Media reports the department has undertaken efforts aimed at addressing the hesitancy some feel about being vaccinated.

The department recently reopened attorney-client visitation within its facilities when the incarcerated people are fully vaccinated. This has raised concerns with civil rights advocates.

